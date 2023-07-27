Bowman, William T. "Billy"



Bowman, William T. "Billy", 71, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Billy was born July 9, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William H. and Donna Lee (Adams) Bowman. He retired from Navistar TSPC after 32 years, where he served as Safety Chairman for much of that time. He was a proud Union brother of Local 402. He was also an avid Nascar and Stock Car racing fan, and spent many Saturday's at Shady Bowl Speedway. Billy was also a dedicated member of the Union Club, where he made many lifelong friends. More than anything, Billy was proud of being a "girl dad." He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Marie Bowman and Amy Lee (Donnie) Gordon; three grandchildren, Keith, Khloe and Olivia; one sweet great granddaughter, Meelah; one stepson, Johnny (Erin) Hunter; three step grandchildren, Cole, Riley and Charlie; girlfriend, Shawn Valentine; two brothers, Terry (Linda) and Greg (Cindy); numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy in 2020; and a sister, Nancy Frank in 2013. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Renny Abraham, the staff at the Kettering Cancer Center, Landmark Home Health, Promedica Hospice and Dr. Mark Roberto for their kind and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



