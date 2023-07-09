Bowman, Richard Earl



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023. He grew up in Madison Twp., Franklin County, Ohio, where he graduated Groveport High School. He graduated from Capital University and went on to graduate school and earned a Master's in Chemistry at Ohio University. After graduation, Richard moved to Dayton and was employed at the NCR Corporation as a Research Chemist. In the early 70's, Richard joined the Monsanto Research Corporation at the Mound Facility as an Analytical Research Chemist where he spent the next thirty years. The latter years at the Mound were with the Unisys Corporation. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Anita (Ruetsch) Bowman, and daughter, Jacqueline. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (nee Hildebrandt); daughter, Janine (Charlie) Carpenter-Valadez; sons, Douglas (Sue) Bowman and Rodney (Gail) Bowman; stepchildren, Alice and Paul (Michelle) Claggett; grandchildren, Tyler (Stephanie) Bowman, Rachelle (Mitch) Bedard, Ross (Makenzie) Bowman, Zachery Carpenter, Pearl (Phil) Cademas, Andrew Bowman, and Charles Bowman; step-grandchildren, Gillian, David, and Bryce Claggett; brother, Donald (Carol) Bowman; sister, Patricia (James) Atkinson; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Richard will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the American Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America in memory of Richard. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.



