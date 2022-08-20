BOWMAN, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Bowman, aged 83, of Wilmore, KY, passed away peacefully on August 15th, surrounded by her family, and loved ones.



She was a schoolteacher for Preble Shawnee for 20 years, until she retired and moved to Florida. In Florida, she continued her passion for teaching as she helped underprivileged children with their reading skills.



She volunteered in nursing homes and provided care for many struggling families. She helped so many who were in need and even provided care for patients with dementia.



Judy will be dearly missed and always remembered. She loved to sing, attend church, dance and providing a helping hand to everyone that needed some help.



She is survived by her loving husband of 63 yrs., Terry L. Bowman and her four children; her daughter Elizabeth Joyce West; her son James C. Bowman and his wife Chona Bowman; her daughter Nancy Meehan and her husband Tim Meehan; her son Eric Bowman and his wife Theresa Bowman. She is also survived by her two brothers Jerry Kinsworthy, and Tom Kinsworthy and his wife Dianne Kinsworthy.



She will be remembered as always singing a song and cheering up all who was around. A larger-than-life woman who would not hesitate to provide and help those in need. An incredibly loving grandmother who would radiate warmth and joy anywhere she went. She was a woman who had many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and each child has a deep and personal connection to her that will last a lifetime.



She will be deeply missed by her family and all the students and children she helped in her lifetime. A faithful servant who has been called home. "This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."



Cards and flowers to be sent to: 130 Wesley Village, Wilmore, KY 40390. Donations can be sent to: Bright focus foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksville, MD 20871. Celebration of life to be announced.

