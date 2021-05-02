X

BOWMAN, Edna

ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

BOWMAN, Edna F.

Age 101, of Beavercreek, formerly of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Harbor Chase Beavercreek. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas G. Bowman in 1980; a son, Thomas E.

Bowman in 2009; two sisters,

Lula Kingery and Lorena

Mullins; three brothers, John L. Phillips, Clarence Phillips, and Lloyd Phillips. Survivors include 3 children, Jerry A. Bowman, Phyllis J. Hansen, Jack G.

(America) Bowman; 3 brothers and sisters, Albert Phillips,

Ruby Carpenter, Patricia Kinser and 8 grandchildren. She owned the Edna Bowman Reality Company where she was a Real Estate Broker. Edna's previous employment included Popes Jewelry on Monument in downtown Dayton for 10 years, served as a former post master in Three Links, KY, and a

former Cashier at Sacksteaders Restaurant. She was a 50 year plus member of both the White Shrine of Jerusalem and

Order of Eastern Star Dayton Victory Chapter. Edna was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and

Community Chairman. She also enjoyed volunteering at the United States Air Force Museum for 12 years, volunteered at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 years, and a 10 year volunteer Ombudsman at Heartland of Kentucky.

Funeral service, 11 am, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Tobias

Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Friends may call from 10 am to 11 am, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial in Royal Oak

Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.