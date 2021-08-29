journal-news logo
Chris Bowman, age 56 of Moraine, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born December 15, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Chuck Bowman. Chris is survived by his mother, Brenda Bowman (Jim) Yontz; sister, Angela (Steven) Hegg; brother, Brian (Sara) Bowman; nieces, Alexandria, Lindsey, Bayleigh; nephews, Tyler, Nathan (Destiny), Nicholas, Brayden; cuz, Raymond; significant other, Tomi Bowman and her children; step-sons, Levi and Zach; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Chris graduated from West Carrollton High School and was currently employed with Wolf Creek Company in Trotwood. He will be remembered for his love of the Cleveland Browns and fishing, as well as his great sense of humor. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm. Please visit

