BOWMAN, Brenda Sue
Age 72, of Gratis Township, OH, passed away, Monday March 7, 2022, at home. She was born in Knott County, KY, on May 10, 1949, to the late Ida Mae (Hammonds) and Verlon Back. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Mirl Dean Back, and Billy Verlon Back. Brenda is
survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jerry Bowman; 2 sons, Anthony "Tony" (Colleen) Bowman and David (Kristen) Bowman; 2 grandchildren, Colton David and Lucy Mae
Bowman; 2 sisters-in-law, Juanita and Maxie Back; 2 brothers-in-law, Ben (Kathy) Bowman and Wayne Bowman; and an
additional sister-in-law, Donna (Danny) Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Monday, March 14, 2022, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty Street, Camden, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Dr. Greg F. Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Funeral Home Information
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH
45327
http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral