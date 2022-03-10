Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BOWMAN, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOWMAN, Brenda Sue

Age 72, of Gratis Township, OH, passed away, Monday March 7, 2022, at home. She was born in Knott County, KY, on May 10, 1949, to the late Ida Mae (Hammonds) and Verlon Back. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Mirl Dean Back, and Billy Verlon Back. Brenda is

survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jerry Bowman; 2 sons, Anthony "Tony" (Colleen) Bowman and David (Kristen) Bowman; 2 grandchildren, Colton David and Lucy Mae

Bowman; 2 sisters-in-law, Juanita and Maxie Back; 2 brothers-in-law, Ben (Kathy) Bowman and Wayne Bowman; and an

additional sister-in-law, Donna (Danny) Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Monday, March 14, 2022, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty Street, Camden, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Dr. Greg F. Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
PATTERSON, John
5
GEMZA, Sophia
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top