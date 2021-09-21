BOWLING, Thelma J.



Thelma J. Bowling, age 93 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born February 5, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Wayne and Elsie (nee Martin) Rose. She was married to Elijah Bowling and he just



recently preceded her in



death on July 22, 2021. Mrs. Bowling was a member of the Stahlheber Baptist Church. She was employed for a time at Krauth and Benninghofen in Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Thelma Sue Hausmann; two grandchildren Nancy (Ron) Jerger and Dennis (Vicki) Hausmann; five great- grandchildren, Lori Moyers, Ashley Hausmann, Rebecca



Hausmann, Brittany Jerger, and Ronald Jerger, III; and one great-great-granddaughter Teaghan Moyers. Mrs. Bowling was also preceded in death by her brother Edward D. Rose. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



