BOWLING, Myron C.



Age 69, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Julie Billiart Parish. Interment will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



