BOWLING, Mary Kathleen "Kay"



Mary Kathleen (Kay) Bowling, age 86 of Fairfield, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Sunrise Senior Living in Johns Creek, Georgia. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 13, 1935, the daughter of Edward and Ruth (Foley) Barnickle. On October 24, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, she married Walter Bowling. Mary Kay was an insurance rater at Cincinnati Financial Corporation where she retired. She was one of the founding members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years with the Great Rivers Girl Scout Council where several girls in Troop 80 earned their Gold (First Class) award. She was a volunteer at Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital. An active member of Butler Democratic Party, she spent several hours volunteering to register people to vote. She enjoyed exercising, reading, and gardening. She especially took pride in her flowers. She is survived by her three children, Dr. Don Bowling of Alpharetta, GA; Gary (Shanda) Bowling of London, KY; Robyn (Dr. Mike) Remotigue of Fort Worth, TX; three grandchildren Shelby (Bowling) Guzzardo; Aaron and Ethan Remotigue, and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Samuel Guzzardo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter Bowling, two sisters, Amelia Powers and Patti Stringer. Visitation is Saturday 10-11 a.m. at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Payne officiating, followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield, Ohio 45014.

