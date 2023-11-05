Bowling, Lavonne "Judy"



Age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 30th, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. She was born in Hamilton, OH on April 21st, 1942, later adopted by George & Tishie Bowling. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Miles (Bowling), granddaughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Patten & Brittany Blanton, great-grandchildren Kaden Reed, Madison Reed, Ryleigh Blanton, Leighton Blanton & Westin Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers & four sisters. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, for family & friends.



