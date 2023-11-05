Bowling, Lavonne

Bowling, Lavonne "Judy"

Age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 30th, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. She was born in Hamilton, OH on April 21st, 1942, later adopted by George & Tishie Bowling. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Miles (Bowling), granddaughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Patten & Brittany Blanton, great-grandchildren Kaden Reed, Madison Reed, Ryleigh Blanton, Leighton Blanton & Westin Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers & four sisters. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, for family & friends.

