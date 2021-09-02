journal-news logo
Bowling, Gracie

BOWLING, Gracie

Gracie Bowling age 80, of Oxford, passed away on

Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1941, in Coles Branch, KY, the daughter of the late Thomas and Louisa (nee Jones) Mills. Gracie was married to Elmo Bowling for over 58 years, and he

preceded her in death on

January 19, 2021. She is

survived by two children

Donna (Mark) Lammers and Terry (Sharon) Bowling; six grandchildren Catherine, Joshua, Michelle, Allie, Mitchell, and

Andrew; five great-grandchildren Jackson, Hannah, Hadley, Waylynne, and Shelby; five siblings Chester (Alice) Mills,

Quinton Mills, Clifford (the late Linda) Mills, Charlotte Baker, and Clara Hubbs. Gracie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also

preceded in death by three siblings Susan Knodel, Betty Streber, and Victor Mills. Visitation will be on Friday,

September 3, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral at 5:00PM with Pastor Steve Covert, officiating. Online condolences can be made at


