BOWLING, Emma Jean



Emma Jean Bowling, age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at



Bethesda Butler Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Jean was born in Juan,



Kentucky, on January 30, 1931, to Dewey and Cynthia



Anderson. Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved attending her church, Lindenwald Baptist Church, and loved her church family. Jean is survived by her children, Dennis (Mary) Bowling and Sandy (Chris) Noonan; her grandchildren, Richard (Bridgett) Bowling, Sara (Chad) Gall, Bret (Mary) Noonan and Amber (Tim)



Williams; her great-grandchildren, Chad, Michael, Emily, Kaylee, Emmeline, Annie and Harrison; her great-great-granddaughter, Khloe Jean; her siblings, Ann Stevens, Clay (Pam) Anderson, Doris Reese, Faye (Dave) Lilibridge, Grover (Leota) Anderson and Ronnie Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Arthur Lee Bowling; her siblings, Charles Anderson, Dewey Anderson Jr., Edna Anderson, Geraldine Bogolo, Leonard Anderson, Myrtle Anderson, Earl Anderson, John Anderson and Doug Anderson. Funeral service will be held at Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, on Wednesday,



November 18, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tyler Green



officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lindenwald Baptist Church. Memorial



contributions can be made to Lindenwald Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

