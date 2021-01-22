BOWLING, Elmo



Age 79 passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was born November 30, 1941, in



Buckhorn, KY, to the late Boyd and Mona (nee Bowling). Elmo is survived by his wife Gracie Bowling; children Donna (Mark) Lammers; Terry (Sharon)



Bowling; six grandchildren



Catherine, Joshua, Michelle,



Allie, Mitchell, Andrew; five great-grandchildren Hannah, Hadley, Waylynne, Shelby; brother Kenneth (Imogene) Bowling and sister Jennifer Beason. Visitation at Hilltop Baptist Church, 2425 Mack Rd, Fairfield 45014, Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 12 NOON until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating.www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

