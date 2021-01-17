BOWLING, Donald R.



Donald R. Bowling age 85 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born August 31, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late



Edward and Carrie (Adams) Bowling. Mr. Bowling worked as a purchasing agent at Avon Products for 32 years. He was a long-time member of the First Church of God, now Bridgewater Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. He went on mission trips representing the church to Chile, Guatemala, and Appalacia. He enjoyed sports and played for a Senior Softball team. Mr. Bowling is survived by his wife Rebecca Bowling of 64 years; two children Steve (Rose) Bowling and Kim (Bob) Thomas; three grandchildren Ashley (Steve) Blair, Katy (Elijah) Hassenrik, and Evan Bowling; two great-grandchildren Sydney Parrish and Gwyneth Grace Hassenrik; and one sister Linda Howard. He was also preceded in death by his sister Joyce Devereaux. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns masks and social distancing will be



required. Burial to follow in Woodside Cemetery in



