BOWLING, Debra Ann



Debra Ann Bowling, age 69, of Dayton, departed this life on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Friendship Village. She was born on August 17, 1952, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1969.



Debra was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Minnie Sue Hodges; father-in-law,



Albert Bowling, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Lewis; her late husband, Albert Bowling Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Harris. Survivors include her daughter, Cetecia; sons, Albert III and Kenta (Eboni); 2 sisters-in-law,



Alma Morris and Delores Bullett; brother-in-law, Alfred



Bowling; special aunt, Betty Poole of Uniontown, PA; nine grandchildren: Albert IV, Alvanae, E'Monie, Winter, Eric Jr., Kaliyah, Kania, Aamori and Ariel; great-grandchildren:



Autumn, Ammirah, Bailey, British and Gerald. A gathering will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a memorial service will begin at 12:00pm, officiated by Reverend B.L. Peterson. To share a memory of Debra or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com