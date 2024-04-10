Bowles, Debora Sue "Debbie"



Debora "Debbie" Sue Bowles, age 68 of Vandalia passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. She was born in Dayton on January 21, 1956 the daughter of Chester & Helen (Gibson) Williams. Her biggest passion was her family. She took great pride in each member of her family and felt she was the glue that held everyone together. She also loved to spoil her grandson Jaxon. She enjoyed working with her hands especially plating flowers all around her home each year. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Don Bowles; sons Jason (Tricia) Bowles and Ryan (Johnny Mandujano) Bowles and grandson Jaxon Bowles. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Darrell Williams and a sister Sandy Williams. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Premiere Health and Hospice of Miami County for their care and concern during this difficult time. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





