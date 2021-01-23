BOWLES, Charles M. "Tom"



Charles "Tom" M. Bowles, 83, of Medway, OH, passed away on January 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eudell and his siblings, Bobbie, Delores and Phyllis.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn; daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie (Armando Monzon); siblings, Barbara, Roger (Wanda), Betty and Rosemary (John Nutter);



grandchildren, Kaelyn (Zachary Robinson), Elena and Alex and great-granddaughter, Lillian.



Tom was born on May 9, 1937, in Irvine, Kentucky. He served in the United States Navy aboard the surveying ship USS Maury from 1955-59. He worked for Dayton Power and Light for 42 years as a gas pipeline welder and assisted at local car washes in his leisure time after retirement.



He loved buying and selling cars and trucks, frequenting Oktoberfest, working outdoors in his yard, listening to music, and socializing with friends and family with a cold beer and warm pizza.



Tom was the pillar of his family – he was generous, loved to laugh and never missed a gathering of loved ones.



