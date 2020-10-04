BOWERSOCK, Barbara Ann Age 88, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1932, to her parents William & Dorothy (Mills) Bowersock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Iva, Doris, Patty, and Shirley. Barbara is survived by her 2 sisters, Linda (David) Watson and Bonnie (Mike) Reser; special friend, Diane Hayes; and many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was a very hard worker and spent most of her career at GM and NCR. She was a very caring person and was proud to be in the Dayton Women's Softball Hall of Fame. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM with funeral to follow at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 7th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Burial will follow the service at Sugar Grove Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

