Bowers, Douglas L.



Douglas L. Bowers, born October 23, 1949, in Dayton, OH, died peacefully at his home in Brookville, on Monday, October 21, 2024, at the age of 74. An undeserving child of God. The husband to Jill for 52 years. A loving parent of three and grandparent to nine. A humble, servant leader to many, an avid reader, and traveler of God's wonderous globe. Doug graduated from Eaton High School and became an Aerospace Engineering graduate of Purdue University with additional degrees from Ohio State and the University of Dayton, but always a Boilermaker first! He proudly served as a civilian in the Air Force Research Laboratories at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for almost 45 years -- his last positions were the Director of the Propulsion Directorate and Director of Aerospace Systems. He was proud of his organizations' technical contributions and achievements, most proud of the success of the people who served under his leadership and tutelage. Other positions included a staff member of the Presidential Commission of the Future of Aerospace and as the Lead of the US delegation to the NATO Fluid Dynamics Panel. Locally, he was a Brookville Local Schools Board of Education Member for 8 years, a Community Advisor on the design teams for both the new High School and Elementary School buildings and lead the school's first Science and Technology Committee. He volunteered at the National Museum of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Brookville Kiwanis Club. As a devoted member of Brookville Community United Methodist Church, he was a teacher, choir member, and the lead of the Building our Future campaign. He is survived by his wonderful wife Jill, children Sarah Keefe (Kevin) of Kettering, OH, Mark Bowers (Abby) of Eldridge, IA, and Rachel Leis (Nathan) of Farmersville, OH; grandchildren Erin Keefe, Owen Keefe, Amelia Bowers, Cleo Bowers, Miriam Bowers, Hannah Bowers, Logan Leis, Parker Leis, and Brooks Leis. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Edna Bowers, and brother Brent Bowers. Please consider this quote from the late Charles Krauthammer "I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life  full and complete with great loves and endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life I intended." Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Community United Methodist Church, 114 Hay Avenue, Brookville, OH 45309 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Brookville Community United Methodist Church. Online condolences or other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



