Bowermeister, Edith



Edith I Bowermeister age 94 of Grove City, Ohio passed away on, May 3, 2023. She was born on March 5, 1929, to Aulta and Fred Edwards. As a teenager she moved to Springfield Ohio to seek employment. There she caught the eye of a handsome man recently returned from the war in Europe. She and Bob married in 1948 and together raised their son. Edith worked for Stockdale's Restaurant in Springfield for many years. She enjoyed country music and Bingo, but her favorite hobby was indisputably playing slots. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and great-granddaughter, Hunter. She will be missed by son Bob, daughter-in-law Jean, grandsons Doug and Derrick, granddaughter Lauren (Johnny) Baldridge, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, sister Becky Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, with funeral services beginning at 3:00pm, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel in Grove City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mt Carmel Hospice or Jackson Township EMS.

