BOWER, Glenn Laurence



Born October 25, 1953, in Washington, D.C., passed away due to cancer at home in



Clayton, Ohio, on January 24. He was pre-deceased by his



parents, Laurence Ray Bower, D.O. and Fern Royall Bower, and his brother, Duane Bruce Bower, CDR, USN. He is



survived by his wife, Sherry (Adair) Bower and their



children, Lisa Bower, Steven (Arielle) Bower, Daniel (Katy) Bower and their children,



Charlotte, Nathan, Lillian, and Madelyn. In addition, Glenn is survived by his sister, Linda Bower Dean and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Glenn graduated from Penn State and Harvard Law School and had a successful legal career in Dayton with Coolidge Wall. He also served on the boards of Planned Parenthood of Miami Valley, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Dayton, Friends of Aullwood Audubon Center, Spinnaker Industries, Superior Dental Care, and Dayton Metro Library. Over the years, Glenn enjoyed playing adult flag football, participating in the annual archaeological dig at the Topper SC Clovis site, publishing an award-winning book, Just A Family History, 2011, and bow hunting.



Most of all, Glenn enjoyed his time with his family. He greatly savored fun vacations with Sherry and the kids, as well as



relaxing at home, where he often hosted the CW football game, and the kids invited friends for backyard sports and pool parties. More recently, relaxing at home meant taking walks through the prairie, meadow, woods and wetlands, home to much wildlife, including turtles he released as babies.



Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. The family will host a summertime celebration of Glenn's life at the family home. Donations in Glenn's memory may be made to the Friends of Aullwood, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation, or the National Parks Conservation



Association. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

