BOWENS, Terrie

BOWENS (Fant), Terrie



Terrie (Fant) Bowens, was born on November 6, 1949, to Wilton and Sylvene Fant in Sandusky, Ohio. She was one of seven siblings. Terrie married Morris Bowens in 1975 and moved to Dayton, Ohio, where she retired from the Dayton School Board after 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of Residence Park Church of Christ in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her brothers Roy Fant and Donald Fant of Sandusky, Ohio, and a number of nieces and nephews. She



is preceded in death by her sisters Jackie Fant, Birdie Heidelburg (Fant) and brothers Jamie Fant and John Fant. Memorial Service arraignments will be made at another date due to COVID.

