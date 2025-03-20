Bowens, Constance

Bowens (Strozier), Constance "Connie"



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Constance Bowens(Strozier), who passed away on 3/13/2025 at the age of 79. Connie was born on 7/5/1945 in Dayton, OH. Connie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and church member, known for her selfless heart and infectious laugh. She will be remembered for her love of gardening and shopping along with her dedication to her church. A funeral service will be held at Greater Allen AME on 3/22/2025 at 1 p.m.. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m..



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com