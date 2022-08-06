BOWEN, JoAnne



Resident of Huber Heights, OH, passed away on June 18, 2022. JoAnne was born in Torrance, CA, and lived in Indio, Santa Barbara, Goleta and the Central Coast of California. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School. She served in the U.S. Army reserves for four years.



She enjoyed square and round dancing. Also, she loved the companionship of her pets, namely cats. She is survived by her husband, son, two brothers, three grandsons and five great-grandchildren.



The last month of her life, she spent in Hospice care due to pancreatic cancer.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424.

