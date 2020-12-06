X

BOWEN, Ena

BOWEN, Ena Faye

Age 90, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. She was born to the late

Herbert and Celia Palmer on October 1, 1930, in Bowen, Kentucky. Ena was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Tytus Ave Church of God and enjoyed singing in the church quartet. Ena was an avid Vince Gill Fan. She attended numerous Vince Gill

concerts and was his #1 fan. If you knew Ena, she loved to cook and always kept her family and friends well fed. She is survived by her children Darryl Newt (Lisa) Bowen, Jim

(Rhonda) Bowen, Mark (Darlene) Bowen, Cynthia Bush, and Beth (Rick) Lanham; daughter-in-law, Mary Bowen; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Newt Bowen;

parents; son, Bruce Bowen; son-in-law, Danny Bush and granddaughter, Zyanya Bush. A visitation will be held at

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home on Wednesday,

December 9, 2020, from 10 am-12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Officiating the service will be Chaplin Tom Myers. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Ena to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


