BOWEN, Dona

Dona Sibyl Bowen, age 83, of Fairborn, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born

February 8, 1938, in Scott County, Virginia; the daughter of the late Willard and Dona (McMullen) Shelton. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra

Michelle Bowen; brothers, Harold Shelton, Glenn Shelton, and Willard Shelton; and sister, Linda Arceneaux. Sibyl is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Gerald Bowen; brother, Allyn Hood; sisters, Bobbie Duffy, Carol Price, Cynthia Weaver, and Alison Alley; daughters, Deborah (Robert) Doucet, Pamela (Joseph) Meyer, Kathryn Reels, and Gerri Bowen; grandchildren, Daniel Doucet, Stephen Doucet, Michael Henderson, Nicholas (Amy) Meyer, Meredith Falcus, Harper Le, John

Henderson, and Kaitie Meyer; great-grandchildren, Lola

Henderson and Abigail Meyer. Sibyl walked with the Lord as a testimony of a devoted Christian. She personified Proverbs 31 as a wife, mother, and grandmother; she held the family

together as she listened to and guided her children. What

Sibyl loved most was devoting her life to Jesus and her loving husband. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. A service will follow at 12 PM with Steve Stiglich officiating.

Sibyl will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

