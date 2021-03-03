BOWEN, Dona Sibyl
Dona Sibyl Bowen, age 83, of Fairborn, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born
February 8, 1938, in Scott County, Virginia; the daughter of the late Willard and Dona (McMullen) Shelton. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra
Michelle Bowen; brothers, Harold Shelton, Glenn Shelton, and Willard Shelton; and sister, Linda Arceneaux. Sibyl is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Gerald Bowen; brother, Allyn Hood; sisters, Bobbie Duffy, Carol Price, Cynthia Weaver, and Alison Alley; daughters, Deborah (Robert) Doucet, Pamela (Joseph) Meyer, Kathryn Reels, and Gerri Bowen; grandchildren, Daniel Doucet, Stephen Doucet, Michael Henderson, Nicholas (Amy) Meyer, Meredith Falcus, Harper Le, John
Henderson, and Kaitie Meyer; great-grandchildren, Lola
Henderson and Abigail Meyer. Sibyl walked with the Lord as a testimony of a devoted Christian. She personified Proverbs 31 as a wife, mother, and grandmother; she held the family
together as she listened to and guided her children. What
Sibyl loved most was devoting her life to Jesus and her loving husband. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. A service will follow at 12 PM with Steve Stiglich officiating.
Sibyl will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Funeral Home Information
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH
45324
https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral