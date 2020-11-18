BOURNE, Mildred

X

Age 94, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. She was born April 3, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, – daughter of the late Emanuel & Edna (Iddings) Wion. She spent her life taking care of her children and home. She belonged to various square & round dance clubs in the Miami Valley, which was the joy of her life. She was very loving & kind to all she knew. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hershel; daughter, Karen Karl; four brothers & one sister. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Tom) Hellard of Vandalia & Cheri Bourne of Vandalia; grandchildren, David & Bryan Hellard, Gina King, Steve Karl & Kris Harmon; great-grandchildren, Jordan & Morgan King, Nicole Jones and Brayden & Karen Marsh; four great-great grandchildren; her brother, Delbert Wion of West Milton; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday (11/19) at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. Chaplain David Nelson of Grace

Brethren Village will officiate. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Grace Brethren Village for their genuine care & concern for Millie. If friends desire, contributions should be made in memory of Millie to The Hospice of Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of

arrangements.

