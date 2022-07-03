BOTHMANN, Eva



Age 71, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Eva was born in England on July 19, 1950. She learned to walk on her journey to the United States on the Queen Elizabeth 2. She graduated from Ursuline Academy and earned her Bachelor's Degree from UC. She enjoyed playing tennis and loved to travel. Her spare time was consumed by her favorite hobby, spending time with her granddaughter, Liza and dog watching her granddog, Bella. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Bothmann and her father, Stefan Bilski. She is survived by her daughter, Crissy (Matt) Snyder; granddaughter, Liza; mother, Lidia (Sobolewski) Bilski; brother, Andy (Pam Bruce) Bilski; nieces, Bridget and Nina. Private family services will be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

