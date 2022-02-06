BOSWELL, Jerry



84, left this world, stage right, on February 3, 2022. He was born September 24, 1937, in Springfield Ohio, to parents Esther (Wamer) Boswell and Orville J. Boswell. Jerry graduated from Springfield High School and served in the United States Army. He retired from Macy's Inc. starting his career at



Wren's Department Store as



Director of Sales/PR and Visual Marketing winning awards for his window displays. Jerry was all about Community Theater. He was a writer, actor, director, choreographer, set designer and even created costumes with the love of his life, Jerri Sue (Ackerman). Two of his many roles was playing "Cohan" in George M. and the devil "Applegate" in Damn Yankees. Jerry was one of the originators of The Potluck Players who performed at the Springfield Civic Theater and other venues for decades. He and The Potluck Players continued the Santa Breakfasts that Wren's started, for over 16 years performing the play 'Twas. In 1995 Jerry received the Springfield Civic Theater Award for distinguished contributions. Jerry was also part of the performing troupe the Sprylighters who were known for The Sweetheart Show, among other performances in Yellow Springs and the South Charleston Opera House.



Jerry worked as a writer/editor of the series "Elmer" for The Shopper's News, he was the manager of the Springfield Museum of Art's gift shop starting in 2002 but his heart was working with the elderly as an Activities Director and CNA in long-term care facilities in Springfield where he always went the extra mile to bring a smile to the faces of his residents. He later volunteered at the Animal Welfare League Thrift Shop and was a hospice volunteer. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jerri Sue, his brothers Robert and Larry



Boswell, sister Cathy and nephews Don, Tim and Jamie



Boswell. He is survived by nieces Sheila (Matt) Rugh, Cyndi (Mark) Robertson and Julie (Steve Walker) Whitaker, nephews Rick, Duane, Bobby (Missy) and Jeff (Abby) Boswell, many great nieces and nephews and former daughter Sunni Boswell and granddaughter Chloe Dondorf of CA. Per Jerry's request there will be no service. Jerry and Jeri Sue's ashes will be buried together in the Dayton National Cemetery. If so led please donate in Jerry's name to the Animal Welfare League of Springfield or to your local Alzheimer's Association. Jerry was a very talented man in all aspects of the arts. He would encourage you to act, sing and dance because the show must go on! Condolences may be left for the family at



www.conroyfh.com. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

