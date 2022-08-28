BOSTON, Helen



I was blessed to live on this earth for 89 years. By far my greatest love was my husband Steve, who helped me become the wife and mother I always dreamed to be. Our commitment to each other created 10 beautiful children, Steve, Mary Helen, (Bruce Wright), Betsy, David, Barbara, Jim, (Jane) Michael, (Sally) Tom (Linda) Patty (Larry Burrows) and Annette. They delighted us, challenged us and went on to find the ones who would expand our circle of love and family to 35 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. These precious lives brought joy to me every day of my life. It is difficult to think about my life without acknowledging my Hungarian heritage. I came to this country when I was 6 years old and tried to preserve the best of my culture through my culinary skills. Steve and I opened the "Gypsy Gardens" restaurant and served my Hungarian cuisine. We also valued our membership with the Magyar Club for many years. One of my sweetest memories is teaching my children the art of rolling a cabbage roll. In these moments, I will live forever in their hearts. I feel quite strongly that I was called to be a servant in God's world. Through my Catholic faith, I served as a member of Saint Rita Parish and shared my faith as a" prayer warrior" in several parish groups. I have always praised God for my blessings and asked to be a testament to His grace, mercy and forgiveness. I used to ask God when He was going to take me home, but He let me know, not until my work here was done . He welcomed me home on Tuesday, August 23, to be in the arms of my beloved Steve. I cherished each breath of life I had on this earth. My work here is done, but our love and prayers for our precious family as we rest in God's care, will never end. If you would like to join my family in celebrating my life, please come to the visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 2, at 10:30 a.m. with an hour of visitation before the service at St. Rita Catholic Church, (5401 North Main St. Dayton). In lieu of flowers, please share your generosity to St. Rita Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to my family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com With Loving Gratitude, Helen.

