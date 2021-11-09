BOSTON, Geneva

BOSTON (Vickers), Geneva



The world lost an angel on November 5, 2021. Geneva Vickers Boston was born May 21, 1928, to John and Grace Vickers. She was the oldest daughter of seven children, Charlie Vickers, Vickie LaJoie, Paul Vickers (deceased), Betty Phillips, JoAnn Vickers, Danny Vickers. As her younger siblings came into this world, she would come to be like a mother to them. She met and married Frank G. Boston in 1947 and they soon started their own family. She was deeply devoted to her children Frank J. Boston (deceased), Teresa J. Haines (David) and Susan C. Boston (deceased), but always had extra love to give to



other children who came into her family, especially Dyanne Castelli (Michael). Children were always welcome in her home. Her greatest joy was her family. She always had home cooked meals and the best hugs for her grandchildren Kristi Bacon (Brian), Stephanie Honious, Amanda Elmore, Hilary Ketron (BJ Back), Terra Moniaci (Micah Brown), and Christopher Elmore (Amy). Children always held a special place in her world and she was totally enamored with her great grandchildren



Vincent Moniaci, Victor Moniaci, Isaac Elmore, and Asher Elmore. While she was not especially fond of most dogs, her grand dog Toots won a special place in her heart and her treat jar. She had style and grace. She never met a stranger and within five minutes would learn the life story of any neighbor, telemarketer or nurse that she came in contact with. She was truly interested and cared about everyone she met. She was always ready to give but was embarrassed to receive. She did not like to be the center of attention and has asked that no service be held for her. Her family and friends will remember her with small celebrations of her life over the next few months and every time they see a rainbow or enjoy a 4 o'clock scotch! Donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton or Shiner's Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made to the family at



