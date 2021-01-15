BOSSERMAN, David Lee



David Lee Bosserman, age 84 of Xenia, Ohio, passed away at 7:50 AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Brethren's Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 18, 1936, he was a son to the late David Benjamin & Mildred (Brewer) Bosserman. David grew up in Darke County. He was a graduate of Manchester University in Indiana. David started out working in the Accounting Department of DP&L and eventually moved over to their Credit Union which he managed for 25 years. In his younger years, David enjoyed playing golf, softball and bowling. He was a lifelong proud Ohio State Buckeyes Fan and will be truly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Robert



Benjamin Bosserman.



Survived by his children Teresa & Roger Lewis of Xenia; Kevin Bosserman of Greenville; Eric & Lisa Bosserman of Dublin; grandchildren Megan & John Liette of Greenville; Matthew & Jessica Bosserman of Arcanum: great-grandchildren Rose;



Edward; Chasity; Adissyn; Evelyn: sister Diane & Morris



Copeland of Cumming, GA: as well as other extended family members and friends.



Services for David are to be private. Burial at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies



www.zecharbailey.com