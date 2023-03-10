Bosch, Roger John



Bosch, Roger John, age 80 of Middletown passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Aberdeen, SD on October 8, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents Joe and Monica (Rogers) Bosch, and sister, Beverly Carter. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Bosch; children, Carrie (Brian) Dudley, Daniel (Elaine) Bosch, Kit Seibert; sisters, Kay Aaro and Janice Bosch, brother, Wally (Teresa) Bosch; grandchildren, Evan, Meliya, Allison, Madeline, Zoe, Lauren, and Joe. Roger graduated from South Dakota School of Mines in 1965 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his entire career at AK Steel, retiring in 1993. Following retirement, he was the facilities manager at Conover Health for 20 years. He was a "car guy" and had many cars over the years. He also enjoyed golfing. A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM-7:00PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH 45042. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties or a charity of your choice In Memory of Roger. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

