BORUP, James T.



James T. Borup, age 75, of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. James was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 12, 1946, to James T. Borup Sr., and Louise (Steiger) Mitchell.



James is survived by his loving wife Anna Borup; sister: Ann Tucker; his daughters: Brenda (Randall) Grizzle and Anna Story; grandchildren: James (Caroline) Grizzle, Randy (Amber) Grizzle, Gabrielle Gagnon, Eddie Story, and Brittany Story; great-grandchildren: Starr Gagnon, Elijah Grizzle, Isaac Needham, Junior Gagnon, Zoey Grizzle, Marshall Rose; sisters-in-law Janie (Bill) Hammons, Sandra (Mike) Livingston, Connie Sue (Bob) Staples Connie Jean Lewis, Donna Lewis, brother-in-law Bill Lewis; and many nieces and nephews. Jim had many close friends and some that were like brothers Butch (Alice) Applegate, Marvin Chavis, Gill Garrett, Albert Smith, Gaston Bowling, Danny Murphy and Jeff they checked in on dad almost daily. James was preceded in death by his parents: James Borup Sr., and Louise Mitchell, sibling Cindy (Lenard) Adams, David Tucker, granddaughter: Cindy Story, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Brenda (David) Smith; Kay Brewer, Francis Lewis, James Lewis, and Cecil Lewis.



Visitation 9-11am will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at World Harvest Church of God. Funeral service to follow it will be held at World Harvest Church of God, 602 E. State St., Trenton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM-1:00PM.



Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Celebration of life to follow back at World Harvest Church of God. Around 2:30pm. Lunch provided and covered dishes are welcomed.



Brown Dawson Flick funeral home will be at World Harvest Church of God to assist with Services. Memorial contributions can be made to Anna Borup.

