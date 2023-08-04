Bordewisch-Beam, Barbara Jean



Barbara Bordewisch-Beam was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She enjoyed euchre, word games, reading, and traveling. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Donald and Joanne Bordewisch (McIntosh) and her sister Betsy Crabill (2005). Barbara is survived by sisters Brenda "Sam" Kennedy of Texas and Jill Wanser (Richard) of Georgia; 6 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, and several cousins and close friends. In true practical Barb-fashion, she did not wish for any services to be held. Barbara and family ask, if you wish, that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in her honor.



