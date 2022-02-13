BOOTH, Stephanie June



Age 61, of Springboro, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2022. Left to continue the party is her mother, Lillian



"Gertrude" Mapp; daughters, Samantha Willis and Maria Najera; best friend, Lynn



(Tommy) Thompson; and many friends she called her "tribe." Stephanie was the most colorful, fabulous, and free-spirited woman that touched so many hearts in her lifetime. She was a woman of great diversity as she filled her days doing all the things she loved: Yoga, dance lessons, Hashing, competing in trivia, White Dove, and her natural talent of painting and being "the best Mommy ever!" Stephanie had a great love of people, animals, and nature; she always planted trees on her property and named them all. Music was in her life daily; and on weekends, friends enjoyed sitting in on "gig" sessions as part of her garage band, "The Pineapples."



Stephanie's colorful dress and personality, along with her mantra of "positivity," was felt by all who encountered her. You were likely not to forget her anytime soon. Stephanie lived her life with kindness, love, and generosity to all. She will be missed greatly by her tribe of many lifelong friends and family.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Baum Opera House, 15 South First St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Tie-dye and sequins are encouraged to remember Stephanie's bright aura and personality.

