BOOS, Patricia

BOOS (Rhodes), Patricia



Age 95, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, of Coldwater, Ohio, died at home February 2, 2021. She was born August 24, 1925, in Beavercreek, Ohio, to Clarence and



Kathryn Rhodes. She graduated from Beavercreek High School and married Albert H. Boos in 1947. She previously worked in the service department at Delco Products in Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of Fort Recovery First Church of Christ. She is survived by her daughter Maggie (Kevin) Neumann; two daughters-in-law Melissa Shumard Boos, and Lana Boos and sister-in-law Nettie Boos; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband, Albert H. Boos, two sons; Ronald A. Boos and Richard D, Boos, two sisters; Marilou Slouffman and Ruth Ann Kinney, and sister-in-law Alice Rudy. Graveside



service 11:00AM Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Mount Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Patricia's memory to The Gideons International.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com