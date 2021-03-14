BOONE, Harold



Age 87, of Dayton, passed away January 27, 2021. He served 20 years in the USAF,



doing a tour of duty in Viet Nam. He obtained the rank of Staff Sargent and was honorably discharged in 1976. He



pursued a second career in the civilian sector working at the Veterans Hospital in Dayton. He also served as deacon in The Living Word of Faith Church in Dayton. He was preceded in death by parents



Sidney and Lilly Mae Boone; his sisters Gloria Craddock and



Estella Curtis; as well as his first wife Annie Mae Boone.



Harold leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 39 years, Leatha Boone; his children; Robert Boone (Sibba) of



Massachusetts, Valerie White (Lynn) of Virginia, Darryl Boone of Massachusetts, and Harold Boone II (Claudia) of Germany. As well as siblings: James Boone (Shirley), and Gail Topps, all from Missouri. Grandchildren; Cereka Cook, Felecia Boone, Tashekia Boone, Sasha White, Lisa Boone, Robert Dashaun Boone, Alea Boone, Justin Boone and Mishelle Boone. AS well as a host of nieces and nephews, including Michael Boone, Sydney Elise, Eric Johnson and Darwin Topps; also, great-grandchildren, cousins and dear friends. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Wilbert Shanklin officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

