BOOMERSHINE, Shari Lynn



Age 58, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital after a courageous fight with COVID-19. She was born December 23, 1962, to the late Dale A. and Barbara Ann (Voke) Hissong in Troy, Ohio. She is



preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed and



remembered by her loving husband James Paul Boomershine of 31 years; loving children Jamie (Jared) Neely of Troy and Eric (Alex) Boomershine of Galloway; granddaughter Audrey Neely and sisters Kathy (Jim) McGuffey of West Milton and Cindy Hissong of West Milton. Shari spent 19 years working for the Vandalia-Butler City School District impacting the lives of everyone she met. As a proud Aviator, she also worked as a ticket taker and scoreboard operator for 13 seasons of basketball. Shari was selfless. She had a heart of gold and spent her life looking for ways to make others happy. Shari always had a smile on her face and lived by mottos, "Live, Laugh, Love" and "Choose Joy." Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on



Friday, February 12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael McGuffey Scholarship c/o Milton-Union Alumni Association. In order to spare other families the trauma experienced with COVID-19, please wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and take care of others.

