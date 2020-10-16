X

BOOKER, Jesse

BOOKER, Jr., Jesse Jesse Booker, Jr., formerly of Dayton, Ohio, went home to heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Huntsville, Alabama. Preceded in death by Jesse Sr., Henrietta and Judy Booker. Survived by wife Andrea Grimes Booker; children Darnell McGraw, Toya Hudson, Jessika and Jesse lV Booker; siblings Garfield (Shirley) Jones, Kalilah (William) Beasley, Harriet (James) Crutcher, Yvette Mabry, Addie McRoberts Lillie (Allen) Fisher, Yolanda (Deon) King, Myron (Rachel) King; life long friends Michael Corbitt and Terry Boddie; Host of Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and other Friends. Memorial service will be at a later date, final Destination, cremation.

