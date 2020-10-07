BOOHER, Kenneth "Kenny Red" Age 77, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on October 1, 2020. Kenny was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 6, 1943, to the late Melvin Booher and the late Juanita Darrell. Kenny is survived by his wife Eileen of 50 years, son, Bryan (Katelyn) daughter Kelly (Casey), 5 granddaughters, Sydney 11, Brooke 10, Kate 8, Anna 8, Kendall 14 months, brothers Larry (Pam) & Jerry (Vivian), sister Linda (Wayne), and his five half-sisters: Mona, Sonja, Holly, Kim, and Melva. Kenny graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1962, attended Murray State University, and Bethel University, on basketball scholarships. He graduated from Bethel University in 1972, and earned a Master's Degree from U.D. in 1983. He married his college sweetheart Eileen in 1970. Kenny served in the military for two years and played basketball on the All Army team. After graduating from college Kenny returned to Dayton and began a 34-year career, teaching and coaching in the Dayton Public Schools. As an athlete he was competitive, there isn't anyone who played against him that would argue with that! His athleticism earned him an induction into the Wilbur Wright HS/ Athletic Hall of Fame, Wilbur Wright National Athletic Honor Society, the Bethel University Hall of Fame, Dayton Softball Hall of Fame, Ohio Softball Hall of Fame, and being named MVP in the Ohio Class A state tournament in 1976. He even won the state doubles tournament in handball in 2001. Kenny coached boys' basketball, girls' softball at Wilbur Wright High School, men's basketball at Sinclair, and Youth Basketball at the Salvation Army. His experiences included playing, coaching, and refereeing. He was most proud of his ninth-grade basketball team at Wilbur Wright HS. He was with these young men until they graduated. His Salvation Army team won the National tournament in New Orleans in 1985. Then in 1989 he took this same team to Stockholm, Sweden for an exhibition game, then on to Copenhagen, Denmark to play in the Codan Cup. Kenny's happiest days were spent on Lake St. Clair in Ontario, Canada fishing with his preferred fishing partner, Eileen. The family will receive guests at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00PM. A family-only service will be held on Thursday, October 8, officiated by Pastor Jerry Siler. Kenny will be laid to rest in the Mausoleum at the Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. In this time of COVID-19 the family is requesting everyone wear a mask and follow social distancing. They completely understand if people want to express their sympathy in another way i.e., a card, a message on the Tobias website or a donation to the American Heart Association. The family would like to thank all of Kenny's friends who touched his life in any way. If you knew him you liked him. The family would like to express their thanks to Tobias Funeral Home for their kindness and help with preparing the celebration of Kenny's remarkable life.

