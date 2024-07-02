Booher, Jerry Ray



Age 83 of Dayton, OH, went home to heaven on Sunday, June 30 from Hospice of Dayton. He leaves behind his wife Vivian of 61 years; daughter and son-in-law Penny and Mike Violette; son-in-law Mike Black; 4 grandchildren Kyle (Jeanette) Violette, Whitney Violette, Ty (Katie) Black, Troy (Lexi) Black; 7 great-grandchildren Conner, Ansley, Harper, Penelope, Beckham, Birkin and baby girl due November 24; brother Larry (Pam) Booher; brother-in-law Pastor Jerry Siler, sister-in-law Eileen Booher and Tammy Haines, sisters Linda, Mona, Sonia, Holly, Kim, and Melva, and his very special dear friend Anita Violette. He is preceded in death by his brother Kenny and daughter Shelly Black whom he missed very much and was longing to see. He was a 1960 graduate of Wilbur Wright H.S. where he was an outstanding football, basketball, and baseball player. He also later played softball and played professional softball for the Cleveland Jay Birds. He played handball, was a basketball official, and loved to fish. He started his own business in 1967, Booher Blacktop, which was very successful. Jerry loved holidays and special occasions with all the family together. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple and loved being in the 10 in a row in spite of the snow. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St., Dayton, OH officiated by Pastor Jerry Siler. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The visitation will be held at the church from 10 am  12 pm on Saturday, July 6. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Christian School or Hospice of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



