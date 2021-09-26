BONNETT, Mary Ruth



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Mary retired from Reynolds and Reynolds and attended North Dayton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Harold and grandson, Jason Doolin. Mary is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Tharpe; son, Michael Lee Tharpe; sisters, Myrtle, Katherine and Margaret; brothers, James,



Tommy, Ward, Clarence and Richard Leach; grandsons,



Bradley Doolin and Brandon Johnson; great-grandchildren, Reignly, Cash, Madlyn, Kadyn, Breanna and Aubrey; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Marker and Heller Funeral Home,



Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment



Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-Noon until service time at the funeral home.

