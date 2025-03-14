Bonneau, Annabelle

In Loving Memory of Annabelle Bonneau



One year has passed since we said goodbye to our beloved mother, Annabelle, or "Granna" as she was affectionately known. Though time moves forward, the space she left behind is still deeply felt by those who knew and



loved her.



Born in the Panama Canal Zone, Anna was the second of five siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Fowler, sister Margaret Fowler; and her devoted husband of 36 years, John Bonneau. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Danielle and Megan, son-in-law Nitin and her cherished grandchildren Trey, Silus, Nolan, Alyssa and Xavier.



Anna was a kind and caring soul who found joy in the simple things in life. She dedicated her career to nursing, always being one to want to help others. She was also always ready for a party, enjoying time with family and friends where she could share laughter, good conversation and a glass of wine.



She and John were married in Mobile AL on June 3, 1967. Together for 36 years until his death, their life was built on love and mutual respect. They enjoyed sharing time together hosting cookouts playing cards and golf or watching movies. They also shared a love of music and reading, amassing a huge book collection together.



Anna also had a lifelong love of animals. Over the years she cared for many beloved pets, always providing them with love and patience. Whether enjoying a quiet moment with a good story or sharing laughter with loved ones, Anna's warmth, wit, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.



Her gentle spirit will forever be missed but never forgotten.



Sunrise - January 26,1947 ~ Sunset - March 14, 2024



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com