BONEKOWSKI,
Mary Ellen
Beloved wife of the late Fred Bonekowski. Loving aunt to
numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Dear sister of Evelyn Bell. Mary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American
Revolution #798641. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 12:30 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at
Funeral Home Information
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH
45231
https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral