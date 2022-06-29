BONDURANT,



Daniel Edward Allen



Daniel Edward Allen Bondurant, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on 6/22/2022, at home in Greenville, Ohio.



Daniel was born August 7, 1986, in Piqua, Ohio. He graduated from Greenville High School in 2005. He was a NASCAR enthusiast, an Ohio State fan and loved the Dayton Air Show. Daniel regularly attended and participated in numerous events at EUM Church in Greenville. In July 2004, he was in a horrific car accident, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was considered a miracle child for surviving. After a lengthy recovery, Daniel had a generous outlook on life and lived it to the fullest. He never complained or felt sorry for himself and was the true meaning of larger than life.



Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Edward Swarts and Jan Bondurant; bonus father, Mark Porter; stepfather, Steve Darner; uncle, Mike Bondurant; and aunt, Carolyn Cain.



Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Matt Bondurant and Lora Darner; his sister, Kathleen (Kevin) Westfall; stepsister, Jessica Darner; nieces, Rilynn and Aubrianna Westfall; nephew, Langston Westfall; grandmother, Marilyn Bondurant; aunts and uncles along with their families, Craig (Kelly) Swarts, Mark (Julie) Bondurant, Charlie Cain and Jaime Bondurant.



Friendly in nature, Daniel had a way with people, was easy to befriend, and loved by all even though he was opinionated at times. Daniel will be remembered for his love of family, his thoughtfulness, and his light-hearted personality.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the EUM Church, 111 Devor Street, Greenville, OH 45331. Services will follow at 11:00 am with Care Pastor Don Smith officiating. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the EUM Church Saturday, July 16 between the hours of 9:00 - 10:00 am. Contributions in Daniel's name can be made to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation Brain Trauma Fund, 31 Wyoming Street, Dayton, OH 45409.

