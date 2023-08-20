Bonar, Joyce

Bonar (Fehr), Joyce E



Joyce E Bonar, age 94 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023. She was born August 30, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Stella Fehr.



Joyce is survived by her Sons, Daniel (Faith) Knick, and David (Cheryl) Knick; Grandchildren, Kellie (Mike) Robinson, Kevin (Jennifer) Knick, Brian (Toya) Knick, Allen (Elisa) Knick, Zach Knick; Great-grandchildren, Hayden, Graham, Mackenzie, Anthony, Lilli, Cameron, Carter; Great-Great Grandchildren Mason, and Maverick; and by numerous family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her Parents, Stella and George Fehr; Husband, Marion Knick; and Sons, Donald Knick and Kenneth Knick.



A Graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, August 26, at 11:00AM.



