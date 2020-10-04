BONANNO, James Gerard "Ardie" Age 75, of Springboro, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. PRIVATE SERVICES FAMILY ONLY. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
