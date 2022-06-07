BOLTON, Kenneth



Kenneth Bolton, Age 92, passed away to be with the Lord on June 3, 2022. He served in the Navy Reserves from 1951-53, He was a member of the IBEW Local 648 as a Master Electrician for 70 years, and a 32nd degree Freemasonry Scottish Rite. He was devout Christian. He loved to read his Bible, watch western movies, and spend time with family. He is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Baylor (Charles), Peggy Bolton Dixon, Phyllis Faulkner, daughter-in-law Janis Fancher; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline (Holland) Bolton, his parents Lutcher and Bonnie



Bolton; his brothers Clifford and Lemmon Bolton, sister Louise (Bolton) Berryman; his sons Kenny Fancher and Clifford



Bolton; His great-grandson Tyler Durham. Visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford, OH, on Wednesday, June 8th from 5-7 PM with funeral at 7 PM. Graveside service will take place at McFarland Cemetery in Corbin, KY, on Friday, June 10th at 1PM.

