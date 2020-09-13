BOLDEN, Larry Edward Age 71, of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he achieved top honors of his AIT Battalion, and was a sergeant while serving in Korea. He later retired from General Motors. Larry attended New Vision Church in Dayton and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at Cumberland Lake and going to the casino. Larry loved being with people and playing pranks and jokes on others. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa "Missy" (Brad) Dettwiller of Tipp City; son, Troy "T.J." Bolden of Union; grandchildren, Brad, Chad, Chloe, Jake, Blake; brother, David (Gail) Bolden of Butler Twp.; Kay Williams of Vandalia, Terry (Glenn) Huff of Englewood; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. James and Mabel (Duncan) Bolden, and brother-in-law, Randy Williams. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Darin Bolden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. The family will receive friends on Monday, with a walk-through visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

